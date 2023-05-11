Roundup: Van Wert wins softball finale

Softball

Van Wert 7 Shawnee 2

LIMA — A four run fourth inning sparked Van Wert to a 7-2 WBL win over Shawnee in the season finale on Wednesday.

Harlie Mays reached first on an error to center field, allowing Isabella Ricker and Aubrey Wollett to score, giving the Cougars a 4-1 lead. Mays then scored on a single by Emma Haynes and Ella Hernandez singled in Haynes and put Van Wert ahead 6-1. Emma Kennedy scored on a fifth inning sacrifice fly by Ricker. Kennedy finished with a team high three hits. Emma West earned the complete game victory by scattering six hits while striking out six and walking just two.

Van Wert finished the season 4-12 (4-5 WBL).

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 1

HAVILAND — Olivia Heckler allowed just five hits while striking out four and Crestview topped Wayne Trace 3-1 on Wednesday.

Megan Mosier and Kaylee Mollenkopf each drove in a run for the Lady Knights, and Katelyn Castle had two hits.

Crestview will host Pandora-Gilboa in the Division IV sectional championship game at 5 p.m. today.

Baseball

Van Wert 5 Lincolnview 2

Van Wert snapped a 2-2 tie with a three-run fifth inning and the Cougars defeated Lincolnview 5-2 on Wednesday.

All three fifth inning runs came with two outs. A single by TJ Stoller plated AJ Proffitt, then Conner Loughrie singled in Brylen Parker and Stoller. Van Wert’s first two runs came in the first inning. Damon McCracken singled home Kaden Shaffer, then Loughrie crossed home plate on a steal by McCracken.

Lincolnview tied the game in the third, when Chayse Overholt doubled home Reide Jackson, then Dane Ebel did the same, scoring Overholt. Overholt and Ebel combined for four of Lincolnview’s six hits.

Proffitt led Van Wert with two hits. Stoller earned the complete game victory and struck out two while walking one. Luke Bollenbacher allowed seven hits and struck out seven Cougar batters while walking two.

Both teams are back in action today. Van Wert (10-8) will host Kalida and Lincolnview (15-7) will entertain Minster.

Adams Central 4 Crestview 2

CONVOY — Adams Central held Crestview to four hits and the Flying Jets defeated Crestview 4-2 on Wednesday.

Both of Crestview’s runs came in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles by Bryson Penix and Parker Speith that scored Hunter Jones and Connor Sheets respectively. The two runs cut Adams Central’s lead to 3-2.

Preston Kreischer allowed eight hits over seven innings with four runs (one earned) and four strikeouts.

Crestview (12-4) will host Wayne Trace on Saturday.