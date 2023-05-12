Confederate Railroad coming to the VW County Fair

Confederate Railroad will perform at the Van Wert County Fair on Thursday, August 31. The concert will be free to all veterans. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert county Agricultural Society has announced the country music group Confederate Railroad will perform at the 2023 Van Wert County Fair at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31. The concert will be free to all veterans.

Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 1990s with its unique style and sound. Headed by founder and frontman Danny Shirley, the former backup band for both David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck got their big break by signing with Atlantic Records. The first single from their debut album (“Confederate Railroad”) was “She Took It Like A Man.” It went to No. 26, a preview of what was to come. “The next two singles, “Jesus and Mama” and “Queen of Memphis” went to the top of the charts.

Three more big hits followed, “Trashy Women”, “When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back”, and “She Never Cried”. “Trashy” would lead to a Grammy nomination and become their signature song. That album with six hits and nearly three million sales brought Confederate the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Group Award in 1993 as well as numerous nominations from the Country Music Association and the British Country Music Foundation.

The second album, “Notorious”, produced one of the group’s most popular songs “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind” which became a No. 1 video as well. “Elvis and Andy” and “Summer in Dixie” would further establish the Railroad as one of the most versatile acts in the business.

Confederate Railroad’s overall totals are 18 charted hits and five million albums sold. From rowdy country to raw emotion, a Confederate Railroad concert today covers a wide range of feelings. Young people will be there rocking to “Trashy Women”, while their parents and even grandparents will likely be singing along to “Jesus and Mama”.

The band plays 100 or so dates each year. Whatever the venue, they are right at home, be it a fair, a club, or a biker show. Shirley, the lead singer and vocalist, and his mates, Mark Dufresne on drums, Mo Thaxton on bass and vocals, Rusty Hendrix on lead guitar and Joey Recker on keyboards and vocals always have fun with the audience. At the end of each show, the band stays around until every fan who wants an autograph, or to pose with the group for a picture or just say “hello” is taken care of.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is offering this concert free of charge to all veterans (with valid veterans identification). Van Wert County veterans can secure their free ticket by visiting the fair office, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, by Wednesday, May 31, with appropriate veteran identification to secure their choice seating.

Beginning June 1, ticket sales and availability will be open to outside community veterans and the general public. Veterans tickets are free. Tickets are $10 each for general admission or $15 each for track seating. Track seating ticket holders are advised to bring their own lawn chair to fully enjoy the concert.

Tickets may be purchased online or in-person by visiting the Van Wert County Fair Office.

This event is sponsored in part by the Van Wert County Veterans Commission.