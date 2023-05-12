Cougar runners set two school records
VW independent sports
WAPAKONETA — A pair of school records were set during Friday’s Western Buckeye League track and field championships.
Kendra Deehring’s time of 12.56 seconds in the 100 meter dash set a new Van Wert High School record, and the 4×100 meter relay team of Olivia Vaas, Macy Johnson, Danesha Branson and Deehring established a new record with a time of 50.23 seconds.
Check back Monday for more on the WBL meet.
