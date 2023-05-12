Etzler announced as new CCF trustee

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Convoy Community Foundation trustees have announced Scott Etzler as a trustee.

Etzler is currently a corporate director for Vancrest Management Corporation and has spent 31 years in the workforce serving in a management position. He has also been an adjunct professor at Indiana Tech for the past 29 years, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses.

Emily Rollins is pictured with new Convoy Community Foundation trustee Scott Etzler. Photo submitted

He and his wife Sandy are lifetime residents in the community and both graduated from Crestview High School. Their children Lydia (Cory) Schneider and Cameron (Laken) Etzler also graduated from Crestview. They have two granddaughters and one grandson.

The Etzlers attend LifeHouse Church and serve in the youth ministry.

The Convoy Community Foundation is a non-profit organization which originated in 1979, and the trustees oversee the Memorial Endowment Fund. The fund generates monies to be used by the foundation to benefit individuals and communities within the Crestview school district.