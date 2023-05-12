Lincolnview students learn about jobs

VW independent staff/submitted information

Beginning in 2018, Lincolnview school counselors Brenda Leeth and Tonia Verville have collaborated with local businesses to bring careers to the classroom. Nearly 200 students in grades 6-8 recently rotated through education sessions presented by 14 community partners to learn about potential jobs within a variety of industries.

Career education is embedded in Ohio’s Learning Standards for English language arts, math, science, and social studies, however, the counselors felt there was a need for a more targeted learning strategy that reflected goals set forth in the Lincolnview Local Schools Strategic Plan.

Lincolnview students recently had a chance to learn more about potential future jobs and careers. Photo submitted

“This is an important time for students to consider future-focused success plans,” Leeth said. “Understanding post secondary options, vocational education, and career pathways is essential to course selection, high school planning, and beyond. We try to find a wide variety of careers so that students can explore the opportunities in our Van Wert County area.”

Participating businesses included Ag Credit Services, Alliance Automation, DB Research, J Collection Bridal, Kenn-Feld, Northwest State Community College, Ohio Health, ODOT, Red Oak Realty, Total Reflection Day Spa, Retired Military Officer John Wiley, Van Wert County Sheriff, Vantage Career Center, and Westwood Behavioral Health Center.

“We appreciate our presenters taking the time to share. It is valuable for the students to see a commitment to their futures demonstrated by the people in our county,” Verville said. “We had several parents and alumni presenters and that brings a special dynamic. They get to experience community connections that reinforce their understanding of life roles, managing income, and the importance of work.”