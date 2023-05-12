Local Elks Lodge 1197 announces essay contest winners

These are the first, second and third place winners of the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 Americanism Essay Contest. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the winners of the 2022-2023 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was, “What is your American Dream?” The students competed in divisions, by age group.

The local winners, who were forwarded to the district for further judging, were:

First place winners (pictured left to right, front row)

Div. I – 5th Grade – Lizzie Eding – Crestview Elementary School

Div. II – 6th Grade – Cole Dewert – Crestview Middle School

Div. III – 7th Grade – Annabel Horstman – Lincolnview Middle School

Div. IV – 8th Grade – Cole Miller – Crestview Middle School

Second place winners (pictured left to right, middle row)

Div. I – 5th Grade – Kendall He3sseling– St Marys Catholic Elementary

Div. II – 6th Grade – Brooke Stoller – Wayne Trace Middle School

Div. III – 7th Grade – Ila Hughes– Lincolnview Middle School

Div. IV – 8th Grade – Harrison Sloan – Van Wert Middle School

Third place winners (pictured left to right, back row)

Div. I – 5th Grade – Megan Parker – Payne Middle School

Div. II – 6th Grade – Paylin Gray – Crestview Middle School

Div. III – 7th Grade – Zavier Kemler – Lincolnview Middle School

Div. IV – 8th Grade – Lilly Mason – Van Wert Middle School

Anita Carvajal was the Lodge chairperson in charge of the Lodge Americanism Committee and is pictured with the winners.

Lily Mason placed first in the Northwest District Division IV competition. Megan Parker placed second in the Northwest District Division I competition and Annabel Horstman placed second in the Northwest District Division III competition. Kendall Hesseling placed third in the Northwest District Division I competition.

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 congratulated all of the winners and thanked all of the students, teachers and schools for their participation in this year’s essay contest.