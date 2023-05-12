Prep baseball: Lancers win, Cougars fall

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 5 Antwerp 2

ANTWERP — Lincolnview freshman Chayse Overholt gave up just two hits and earned his first career victory and the Lancers defeated Antwerp 5-2 on Friday. Overholt pitched a complete game and struck out seven while walking two. He also had a hit and scored two runs.

The Archers scored on an error in the first, but Lincolnview tied the game with Dane Ebel’s solo home run in the third. A fourth inning two-RBI single by Austin Bockrath plated Brandon Renner and Overholt and gave the Lancers a 3-1 lead. Antwerp (10-13) scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth, but Lincolnview scored a pair of runs in the sixth, when Bockrath singled in Myles Moody and Overholt. Bockrath finished with four RBIs.

Lincolnview (16-8) will play at Kalida on Monday.

Kenton 4 Van Wert 3 (10 innings)

A walk-off RBI single by Grady Baum gave Kenton a 4-3 win over Van Wert at Russell Fisher Field on Friday.

The Wildcats scored runs in the first and third innings but Van Wert tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Briston Wise singled home TJ Stoller, then scored on a wild pitch. Kenton then took a 3-2 lead, but the Cougars tied it when Stoller scored on an error in the sixth.

Stoller, Wise and Conner Loughrie each had two hits for Van Wert. Sam Houg allowed seven hits and struck out seven.

Van Wert (10-10, 4-5 WBL) is scheduled to host Bryan today.