Roundup: Lancer, Knight girls win

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 11 Leipsic 0 (five innings)

Taylor Post pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10 and the second seeded Lancers captured a Division IV sectional championship with an 11-0 run rule win over No. 7 seed Leipsic on Thursday.

Lainey Spear had two hits, including a third inning home run, while Braxton Sherrick, Sydney Fackler and Sylvia Longstreth each went 3-for-4 at the plate. Spear, Fackler and Grace Brickner each finished with two RBI. The Lancers scored seven runs in the third and four more in the fourth.

Lincolnview (17-8) will face No. 6 seed Continental in the Division IV district semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Elida. The Lancers are also scheduled to play at Division III No. 3 Fairview in a regular season game at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Crestview 16 Pandora-Gilboa 2 (five innings)

CONVOY — NWC champion Crestview added a sectional title to the team’s 2023 resume. The top seeded Lady Knights defeated Pandora-Gilboa 16-2 in a five inning sectional championship game on Thursday.

Megan Mosier led the way with three hits and four RBI, while Michaela Lugabihl drove in a pair of runs. Olivia Hecker and Laci McCoy each scored three runs for the Lady Knights (20-5). Lugabihl was dominate on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out 12 and walking one.

Crestview will face No. 3 seed Miller City in the Division IV district semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday at Elida, with the winner moving on to face Lincolnview or Continental for the district championship. The Lady Knights will also play at Coldwater in regular season game at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Baseball

Minster 3 Lincolnview 2 (eight innings)

The Lancers dropped their fifth straight with a tough 3-2 eight inning loss to Minster on Monday.

The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but Lincolnview tied the game with two runs in the sixth. With two outs, Austin Bockrath doubled and drove in Chayse Overholt, then the next batter, Jack Dunlap, singled home Overholt. On the mound, Dunlap pitched all eight innings and allowed seven hits with a strikeout and a walk. Minster pitchers Brady Wolf and Tyler Stueve combined to hold the Lancers to three hits while striking out four.

Lincolnview (15-8) is scheduled to play at Antwerp today.

Kalida 5 Van Wert 1

TOLEDO — At Fifth Third Field, Kalida scored three runs in the first and went on to defeat Van Wert 5-1 on Thursday.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the fourth when TJ Stoller scored on a grounder by Damon McCracken. Briston Wise had two of Van Wert’s four hits in the game.

The Cougars (10-9) are scheduled to play at Kenton today.