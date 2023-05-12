YWCA’s RunJumpThrow returns in June

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is pleased to offer the USA Track & Field RunJumpThrow program again this summer to the Van Wert community.

“We really enjoy putting this program on for youth in our community and we’re excited to offer it in a different format this summer” stated Betsy Hamman, YWCA Director of Youth Development.

Thanks to partial funding by the United Way of Van Wert County, the YWCA is able to offer RunJumpThrow at no cost to local youth in Van Wert County ages 6-12.

This year’s YWCA RunJumpThrow event will be held on Saturday, June 24, at the Van Wert High School track. Photo submitted

This year, the program will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Van Wert High School track. Registration forms can be found on the YWCA website, YWCA Events – YWCA Van Wert or requested by emailing bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

In 2014, USA Track & Field and the Hershey Company created RunJumpThrow, a hands-on learning program designed to get kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic running, jumping and throwing skills through track and field. RJT is an evidence-based program that addresses the trend of reduced physical activity among youth and can be instrumental in creating a safe, accessible environment that fosters physical literacy.