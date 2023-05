VWHS Class of 2003 to hold reunion

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 2003 is inviting members to a 20-year reunion on Saturday, July 8.

The class will gather as part of the Main Street Van Wert Block Party. Members are welcome to catchup with old friends and reminisce about the good old days.

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and a class picture will be taken then as well.