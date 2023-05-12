Workplace accident claims Convoy man

VW independent staff

DECATUR (IN) — A Convoy man died as a result of injuries suffered in a workplace accident in Decatur.

Brian Conley, 56, died May 3, after an accident at Prestress Services Industries, a manufacturing facility. He was pronounced dead at a Fort Wayne hospital. The cause of death was blunt force injuries and the death was ruled accidental.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.