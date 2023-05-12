Workplace accident claims Convoy man
VW independent staff
DECATUR (IN) — A Convoy man died as a result of injuries suffered in a workplace accident in Decatur.
Brian Conley, 56, died May 3, after an accident at Prestress Services Industries, a manufacturing facility. He was pronounced dead at a Fort Wayne hospital. The cause of death was blunt force injuries and the death was ruled accidental.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
POSTED: 05/12/23 at 9:35 pm. FILED UNDER: News