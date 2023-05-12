Zacharias found guilty of sex charges

VW independent staff

TOLEDO — A priest who served at several northwest Ohio churches, including St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, has been found guilty of five counts of sex trafficking.

The trial of Michael Zacharias, 56, was held in U.S. District Court in Toledo and the jury’s verdict was announced late Friday afternoon, after more than 12 hours of deliberations.

Michael Zacharias

The allegations spanned from July 2005 to August 2020, when he was arrested by the FBI and placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Toledo. Zacharias served in Van Wert from July of 2007 until August of 2011. Some of the acts included in the indictment occurred at the Van Wert parish. He also served at churches in Toledo, Fremont and Findlay.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, the Diocese of Toledo issued a statement via e-mail.

“The acts of which Rev. Michael Zacharias has been found guilty are reprehensible, morally deplorable, and manifestly contrary to the dignity due to each human person and the dignity of the priesthood,” Bishop Daniel Thomas said. “The Church cannot and will not tolerate any such behavior and takes any sexual abuse or misconduct on the part of a cleric with the utmost seriousness.”

“Considering all that victims have suffered, all that the Church has endured due to the acts of her own members, all that we have done to protect children, to ensure a safe environment and to guard the integrity of the priesthood, still, sometimes, evil has its way,” he added. “Our society and Church together must bring evil into the light, wherever it is found.”

The diocese encouraged anyone who may have been a victim of abuse to report allegations to local law enforcement and to the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 419.214.4880.