Mary Anne (Jones) Mihm, 87, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:16 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born August 8, 1935, in Ironton, the daughter of Thomas and Blanch (Kizee) Lowe, who both preceded her in death. As a child, she was adopted by the Rev. Edward H. and Thelma A. Jones, who also preceded her in death. On October 20, 1952, she married Duane G. “Lefty” Mihm, who passed away May 12, 2000.

Survivors include her four daughters, Joyce (Dean) Buettner of Delphos, Debbie Humphreys of Elida, and Karen (Kent) Long and Lisa (David) Mosier, both of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary Anne was also preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene T. Lowe, LeRoy L. Lowe, and David L. King; two sisters, Freda B. Treadway and Nancy A. Edinger; her good friend, Gordon E. Knittle, and her beloved dog, Annie.

Mary Anne was a 1953 graduate of Van Wert High School. She retired as a dispatcher and test board operator for Sprint Telephone Company in Van Wert. She enjoyed reading, quilting, crocheting, camping, and loved her chihuahua pets: Micky, Beau, Zeus, and Annie.

In accordance with Mary Anne’s wishes, there will be no services or visitation.