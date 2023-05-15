DCS superintendent leaving for Bluffton

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — The Delphos City Schools Board of Education is now tasked with finding a new treasurer, in addition to a new superintendent.

The board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Doug Westrick during a special meeting held Saturday morning. Westrick, who expressed an interest in working with students, is leaving to become principal at Bluffton Middle School. He has led the school system for four years.

The search is already underway for a new treasurer. Current treasurer Brad Rostorfer is retiring at the end of the school year.