VWHS announces graduation information

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced that the school will be hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the high school gymnasium.

Parking is available in both the west parking lots (high school and middle school). Open entrances at the school are the high school main and gym entrances, and the middle school gym entrance. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be collected at the door for family members to attend graduation.