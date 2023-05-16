Big rules changes approved for hoops

VW independent sports

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball games will have a distinctly different look and feel next year.

Teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus. The change to Rule 4-8-1 eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.

In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.

The rules changes were recently approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Rules Committee. The changes were announced on Monday.

Tim Stried, Director of Media Relations with the Ohio High School Athletic Association confirmed Monday that the organization is required to abide by the changes.