Brent B. Adams
Brent B. Adams, 57, of Westerville, passed away at 5:51 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born January 29, 1966, in Van Wert, to Gregg and Barbara (Johnson) Adams.
Brent was a 1984 graduate of Van Wert High School. He also graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Accounting and Management. He worked in corporate accounting at Verizon in Columbus. Brent was a very active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Gahanna, Ohio for many years. He was a faithful supporter of youth athletics and an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Surviving are his parents, Gregg and Barbara Adams of Columbus; a brother, Dirk and Suzi (Etzler) Adams; a sister, Stephanie (Shawn) Ward; five nieces and nephews, Chandler and Alyx (Slusher) Adams, Meredith Adams, Katie Ward, Emily Ward and Claire Ward; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and his two beloved dogs, Puck and Dexter.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Erma Johnson; paternal grandparents, Rudy and Besse Adams; and 3 aunts, Joanne Baer, Betty Schaadt and Beth Ann Adams.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Ohio Fuzzy Pawz Shih Tzu Rescue, www.ohiofuzzypawz.com.
