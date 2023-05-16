Chamber Coffee event next Wednesday

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present a Chamber Coffee from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday May 24, at The Stomping Grounds Event Center, 1159 S. Shannon St., Van Wert.

Those attending will be able to get a sneak peak of an exciting new business opening soon while enjoying coffee provided by Convoy Road Coffee Roasters. The Stomping Grounds will feature ax throwing and a rage room as well as splatter paint entertainment.

The event is sponsored by the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.

Anyone with questions should contact the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce at chamber@vanwertchamber.com or at 419.238.4390 with questions.