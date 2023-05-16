Crestview Bd. honors retirees, handles personnel items

Longtime Crestview teachers Deborah Gehres and Danille Hancock are retiring at the end of the school year. Not pictured is custodian Robin Miller, who is also retiring. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The recognition of three retiring employees kicked off Monday’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education.

A brief retirement reception was held for Title I teacher Deborah Gehres, vocal music teacher Danille Hancock and custodian Robin Miller, who was unable to attend. The three will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

A large portion of the meeting was centered around personnel matters, including a new five year contract for Treasurer/CFO Ashley Whetsel, August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2028.

Board members also approved one year contracts for Rachel Hertel, preschool teacher; Courtney Cearns, early childhood intervention specialist; Sarah Elizabeth Wells, middle school/high school vocal music teacher, Leah Lichtensteiger and Carey Minnich, bus drivers.

The board accepted the resignations of preschool teacher Sydney Bowen and high school language arts teacher Mimi Myers, effective at the end of the current school year. Myers was then given a two-year contract as director of curriculum/instruction, and was granted compensation for up to 10 additional days for transitioning purposes. New elementary principal Lindsay Breese was also given 10 extra days.

A number of supplemental head coaching contracts were approved for the upcoming school year, including Doug Etzler, boys basketball; Mark Gregory, girls basketball; Randy Grandstaff, cross country; Jeremy Best, boys golf; Tammy Gregory, volleyball, and Jake Sawmiller, wrestling.

Other supplemental contracts approved included Brett Latman, band; Luke Gerardot, Chris Roop, Tom Riggenbach, middle school football; Steven Rickard, boys basketball assistant; Jeremy Best, girls basketball assistant; Greg Rickard, JV boys basketball; Meghan Lautzenheiser, JV girls basketball; Spencer Rolsten, freshman boys basketball; Bill McCoy, seventh grade girls basketball; Dan Miller, eighth grade boys basketball; Mark Gregory, mini-Knights; Kyle Hammons, seventh grade boys basketball; Mitchell Rickard, golf assistant; Kristy Bagley, volleyball assistant; Tina LaTurner, cross country assistant; Bethany Balliet, eighth grade volleyball; Megan Hartman, seventh grade volleyball; Aaron LaTurner, wrestling assistant; Terrin Contreras, Jacob Harman, Colten Royer, JV football; Brandon Tobias, middle school wrestling, and Dylan Hicks and Nate Place, freshman football.

The list also included Julie Cook, high school basketball cheer; Heather Hitchcock, middle school basketball cheer; Samantha Dohoney, high school football cheer; Tessa Cochrane, government trip advisor; Sarah Wells, musical director, chorus; Deanna Ray, Crestview Honor Society; Kristie McCormick, Ali Sawmiller, prom/class advisor coordinators; Kristie McCormick, Meghan Lautzenheiser, public relations; Mike Bowen, Ericka Gibson, Aimee Bassett, Cindy Tinnel, junior class advisors; Bassett, high school scholastic bowl, and Tessa Cochrane, Gregg Mosier, Shawn Schuette, Sarah Wells, sophomore class advisors.

Volunteer coaches given approval were Ray Etzler and Frank Minning, boys basketball; Emily Rollins, girls basketball; Casey Dowler, cheer; Chase Clark, Kory Lichtensteiger and Levi Orsbon, football; Vicki Smith, volleyball; Luke Feasel, wrestling, and Kristin Latman, instrumental music.

In other business, the board approved the latest five-year financial forecast as required by law. It shows an operating deficit in the final two years of the forecast.

“A lot can happen in two years, a lot can happen in the next two months,” Whetsel said. “We’ll see what the (state) budget comes in at for our state funding, but because a lot can happen in two years, years four and five are the least reliable.”

Board members accepted a donation of $2,000 from Janet Lichtensteiger Kelly for a senior scholarship and a $300 donation of field paint for the baseball program.

The board also approved the athletic, band, chorus, early childhood center preschool and kindergarten, elementary, latch key program, high school and middle school handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board will hold at work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and the next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, in the multipurpose room.