Milestone celebration…

The Wren Ballpark Association reached a milestone on Sunday, May 14, as it launched its 50th year as an organization of the Wren community. Prior to the ballpark, the Wren Lions Club provided all the funding for summer baseball activities for the youth of the community. But in 1973, the Lions Club decided to turn things over to a group of community members, including the first ballpark presidents, Larry and Linda Holden. Larry and Linda were honored with the ceremonial first pitch on opening day. Emceeing the event was their grandson, and ballpark officer, Derek Holden. Catching the Holdens was their great-grandson, Jensen. Jensen is the third generation of the Holden family to play their summer ball in Wren. The Wren Ballpark currently serves over 90 players and nine different teams. Photo submitted