Nancy J. (Waymire) Coplin

Nancy J. (Waymire) Coplin, 85, of Convoy, passed away at 11 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on July 11, 1937, in Van Wert, to the late Paul D. and Grace (Allison) Waymire. She married Larry Coplin November 5, 1961, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert by Rev. Utz. Nancy and Larry celebrated their marriage with a honeymoon in Florida. Together, they shared over 61 years of marriage.

Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Van Wert High School.

She retired as an executive secretary at Central Insurance Company, Van Wert, after 29 years of service, only taking time off to raise her children.

Nancy was a member of the former Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy.

Surviving are her husband, Larry; two children, Douglas (Meisa) Coplin of Van Wert and Laura (Rev. Nate) Meiers of Ashland. four grandchildren, Amanda Martinski, Kate (Mitchell) Lindsey, Matthias Meiers and Madeline Meiers; a great granddaughter, Maisie Martinski; two sisters, Marcia Elston and Karen (John) Linton, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two great-grandchildren, Angel and Hazen; and a brother, John Waymire.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy, with her son-in-law, Rev. Nate Meiers, officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society or to Haven of Hope.

