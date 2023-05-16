Random Thoughts: rematch, change, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a big softball rematch, a big change in high school basketball, realignment, Major League Baseball and the NBA Finals.

The rematch

I know I’m not the only one who has been eyeballing a softball rematch between Lincolnview and Crestview.

It’s going to happen this Friday in the Division IV district finals at Elida. The two teams met May 4 at Lincolnview and Crestview used a three run seventh inning to defeat the Lancers 7-4 and clinch an outright NWC championship. Lincolnview was the defending champion.

During Monday’s district semifinal games, Lincolnview defeated Continental 12-2 and Crestview outscored Miller City 10-6.

Best of luck to both teams this Friday. It’s nice to know that one way or another, the NWC will be represented in the regionals.

Big change

This seemingly came out of nowhere on Monday – the National Federation of State High School Associations announced major rules changes for basketball.

Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus. It will eliminate the one-and-one bonus. In addition, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter. Team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter.

It’ll be interesting to see what local coaches think about the new rules. I’ll be chatting with them in the near future. In the meantime, if you have thoughts on this, please let me know using the email address listed at the bottom.

Realignment

With the pending departure of Ada from the Northwest Conference, it’s interesting to hear what fans think the conference should do.

What are your thoughts? Who would you like to see join or how would you like the conference to re-align? Perhaps you’d prefer to keep it as-is once the Bulldogs leave?

Let me know your thoughts.

Dangerous

People don’t seem to talk much about it but being a Major League Baseball pitcher is a dangerous occupation. Just ask Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner, who suffered a skull fracture during Saturday night’s game against the Phillies.

Feltner was hit in the head by a line drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital and thankfully it appears he’ll be okay. He’s going to most likely miss a significant amount of time, but that’s not important right now.

Still, it was a frightening sight and it showed the hazards of being an MLB pitcher.

NBA Finals

Why can’t I shake the feeling that the NBA Finals will pit the Boston Celtics against the L.A. Lakers? It just feels like that’s where things are headed.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments about any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.