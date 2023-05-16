Roundup: softball rematch to be played

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 12 Continental 2 (five innings)

ELIDA — Taylor Post blasted a three-run home run in the fourth and No. 2 seed Lincolnview defeated No. 6 seed Continental 12-2 in a five inning Division IV district semifinal game at Dorothy Edwards Field on Monday.

Post also earned the complete game win by giving up just four hits and striking out seven.

Continental led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third, but the Lancers put up four runs to carry a 4-2 lead into the fourth. Lincolnview added seven more runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth.

Sylvia Longstreth and Alli Miller each had three hits, while Addysen Stevens and Longstreth each drove in two runs.

Lincolnview (18-8) will face Crestview for the district championship at 5 p.m. Friday in Elida.

Crestview 10 Miller City 6

ELIDA — In the second Division IV district semfinal game of the day at Dorothy Edwards Field, No. 1 seed Crestview topped No. 3 seed Miller City 10-6 on Monday.

Megan Mosier and Michaela Lugabihl each had two hits and three RBIs. One of Lugabihl’s hits was a two-run home run in the second and later in the inning, Mosier had a two run double. Katie Sawmiller also plated a pair of runs for the Lady Knights (21-5).

Olivia Heckler earned the win after allowing seven hits with six strikeouts.

Crestview (21-5) will play No. 2 seed Lincolnview for the district championship at 5 p.m. Friday at Elida.

Baseball

Kalida 2 Lincolnview 1

KALIDA – Kalida broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth inning and the Wildcats held on for a 2-1 win over Lincolnview on Monday.

Lincolnview’s lone run came in the top of the first, when Dane Ebel singled in Chayse Overholt, who opened the game with a single of his own, then stole second.

Brandon Renner had two of Lincolnview’s six hits. Aiden Hardesty pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed both runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Jack Dunlap pitched the remainder of the game and fanned one.

Lincolnview (No. 1 seed) will host Continental or Fort Jennings for the Division IV sectional championship at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Coldwater 10 Van Wert 3

COLDWATER — The Cavaliers broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the second and Coldwater defeated Van Wert 10-3 in the regular season finale for Van Wert.

TJ Stoller and Conner Loughrie each had an RBI for the Cougars (10-11).

Van Wert will face Rossford for a Division II sectional championship at 5 p.m. Friday. The game will be in Perrysburg.