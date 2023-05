SWCD poster winners!

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District has announced this year’s poster contest winners. Alan Delgado of Van Wert (pictured above) is the 4th-6th grade winner and Jetta Merkle of Crestview is the 7th-9th grade winner. The winning posters will be submitted to the state poster contest. Delgado and Merkle are pictured with Tammy Campbell, education coordinator at Van Wert SWCD. Photos submitted