Angle parking or reverse angle parking?

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council has scheduled a public meeting from 6-6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. to discuss changes to parking spaces on Jefferson Street to angle or reverse angle parking.

Public input will be heard and considered during the meeting.

Council’s regular meeting will begin at the conclusion of the public meeting.