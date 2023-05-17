Farm Focus Inc. scholarships awarded

VW independent staff/submitted information

The recipients of the 2023 Farm Focus Inc. scholarships have been announced as Luke Hefflefinger and Hanna Scaggs, who were awarded $1,000 each. Emma Wells and Wyatt Friedrich awarded $500 each.

Heffelfinger will graduate from Lincolnview High School this Sunday and will attend the Ohio State University Agriculture Technical Institute (ATI) in Wooster. He plans to major in beef management and agricultural systems Management. His career goal is to return to the family farm.

Scaggs is a 2020 Lincolnview High School graduate and is completing her third year at Wright State University Lake Campus, majoring in agribusiness. Her career goal is agricultural financing and loans.

Luke Heffelfinger and Wyatt Friedrich receiving their Farm Focus Scholarship from Tony Campbell, Scholarship Chairman at the Lincolnview Awards Program held at the Marsh Foundation. Photos submitted

Friedrich will graduate from Lincolnview on Sunday. He plans to attend the Ohio State University Agriculture Technical Institute in the fall, majoring in turfgrass management.

Wells will graduate from Crestview High School May 27. She plans to attend Purdue University in the fall and major in agri-science education.

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.