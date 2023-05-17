Georgia Mae Reyman

Georgia Mae Reyman, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Gardens of Celina.

She was born on January 8, 1932, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, to Faye and Laura (Painter) Litherland, who both preceded her in death. She married Philip Eugene Reyman March 8, 1952, and he also preceded her in death. Together, they shared almost 70 years of marriage.

Georgia Reyman

Georgia retired as office manager and dental assistant for Dr. Robert Saunier in Van Wert. She had also worked in retail for many years.

Georgia was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

Georgia enjoyed tending to her flower garden and the time she spent volunteering as a Van Wert Band Parent.

Surviving are two children, Nancy (Rick) Eberle of Van Wert and Philip Edward Reyman of Celina; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Travis) Rinderle, Rick Eberle III, Christian Eberle and Hannah Eberle, and a great- grandchild, Keene Rinderle.

In addition to her husband and parents, Georgia was preceded in death by her son William “Bill” Reyman; her daughter-in-law, Brooke Reyman, and a half brother, Russel Strohm.

A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at St. Paul’s Country Church, Rockford.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert Band Parents Association or to Everheart Hospice.

To share in Georgia’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.