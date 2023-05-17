Marion Hart

Marion Hart, 80, of Middle Point, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her residence.

She was born September 14, 1942, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Oliver and Juanita (Hinton) Moore, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Hart on September 24, 1960. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2016.

Marion is survived by sons, Ted (Lisa) Hart of Schreve, and Scott Hart of Middle Point; daughter, Bobbie (Butch) Kemp of Rockford; brother, David Moore of Delphos; sisters, Sharon Lause of Florida and Debbie Moore of Virginia; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Todd Hart; grandson, Tyler Hart; sisters, Rinda Williams, and Billie Williams, and brother, John Moore.

Marion worked as a receptionist at Van Wert County Hospital for 27 years and at Walmart. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune. She loved her dog, Pooh Bear. She adored her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kimberly Hart, who were more like daughters to her, and her two great-grandsons, Xavier and Phoenix Binkley.

All services will be held privately by Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos.