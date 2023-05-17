Penix delivers in win over Woodlan

VW independent sports

CONVOY — A two out walk-off single by Bryson Penix gave Crestview an exciting 5-4 victory over Woodlan on Tuesday. Penix’s hit scored Hunter Jones, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, then advanced to second on a grounder by Connor Sheets.

The game was scoreless after four innings, then Woodlan took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth. The Knights countered with four runs in the sixth. Penix singled in Jones, then a bunt by Isaac Kline plated pinch runner Evan Hart and gave Crestview a 2-1 lead. Penix then scored on an error, Parker Speith singled home Kline.

Woodlan scored three runs in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for Penix’s heroics.

Penix, Jones and Mason Speith each had two hits. Sheets, Penix and Nate Lichtle combined to strike out six Woodlan batters, with Lichtle getting the win.

Crestview (13-5) will host Parkway for a Division IV sectional championship at 5 p.m. Thursday.