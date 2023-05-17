Students share info about important historical figures

These young historians at Lincolnview Elementary School spent Tuesday providing all kinds of information about some important people past and present. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

History truly came alive at Lincolnview Elementary School on Tuesday.

65 fourth graders, led by teachers Marla Kemler, Christie Wendel and Matt Alessandrini hosted the seventh annual “wax museum” in the Lincolnview Elementary gymnasium. Students were dressed up as their chosen historical figure and each one displayed handmade frames with important information. In addition, they verbally shared what they knew about their chosen character.

Kemler pointed out that planning for the event, which has become a favorite at the school, began last month.

“At the end of April the students had to come up with three options that they wanted to learn more about and we got all of those sorted out and then they each read a ‘who was’ book or ‘who is’ book if the person is still living,” Kemler explained. “They had (to learn) childhood facts, adulthood facts and accomplishments and why the person is important and from there, they had to write a five paragraph essay, which is great for a fourth grader. After that they created their frames of pictures about their person and finally they had to memorize a 1-2 minute speech.”

Students were stationed around the gym and had to recite what they knew to anyone who pushed the button on their frame. In addition to writing the essay, Kemler noted that the brief speech also teaches the children about public speaking.

“I was joking with them and told them they would have to give their speeches about 50 times and I think they were very shocked,” she said. “It’s great looking at somebody in the eye and we practice a lot of those speaking skills.”

Important figures depicted in the wax museum spanned from Julius Caesar and King Tut to Thomas Edison and others. The students also depicted entertainers such as Elvis Presley, Lucille Ball, and sports stars such as Babe Ruth and Kobe Bryant. The list included Stan Lee, who helped turn Marvel Comics into what it is today. He was depicted by Finn Longstreth, who shared Lee’s life story.

“I made Daredevil, the Thing and Fantastic Four and much more,” Longstreth said while depicting Lee. “I had my job for many years and then I was promoted to publisher.”

The wax museum was enjoyed by fellow elementary students, staff members and junior high students, and Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer.

“It’s one of the most fun educational things we do,” Meyer said. “The kids enjoy doing it, they’re learning a lot of skills and they’re learning about our history because they really didn’t know who some of people were before they even started, so I think that’s the fun part about it. They all do such a fun job, their costumes are amazing and I’m proud of all of them.”