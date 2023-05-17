Writer calls on Congressman Latta

To the Editor:

As a caregiver, I know the importance of diagnosing cancer early. Unfortunately, many cancers lack screening, leading them to be detected at later stages when there may be fewer treatment options depending on the type of cancer.

Thanks to innovative new technology, companies are rolling out new blood tests that can detect multiple cancers earlier. Screening for multiple cancers at once could improve treatment outcomes and save lives. Once these tests are FDA-approved and clinical benefit is shown, it’s critical that Medicare be given the authority to decide to cover these tests so more people can benefit from this new technology. That’s why the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supports the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act in Congress that would create a pathway for Medicare coverage of these tests following FDA approval and once clinical benefit has been shown.

I’m calling on Congressman Bob Latta to support these efforts so Medicare recipients can access new, innovative screening options.

We know that the risk of cancer increases with age. People with Medicare coverage comprise a majority of the roughly 74,140 people in Ohio who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Another 609,820 will die from it. Many of these cancer deaths could be prevented with early detection, and I hope Congressman Bob Latta makes it a priority.

Pam Niese

ACS Cancer Action Network

State Lead Ambassador (SLA) Ohio