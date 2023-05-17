YMCA promotes healthy, safer lifestyles

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County recently hosted its annual free Healthy Kids Day, an initiative that aims to inspire children and families to live healthier and safer lifestyles. The event encourages kids to get up, get moving, and have fun while learning about the importance of healthy habits.

This year, the YMCA of Van Wert County was happy to see more participants attend the event. Those in attendance were treated to demonstrations from:

Dee Fisher of Fisher Music Studio teaches a Bucket Drumming Demo for Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA. Photo submitted

Van Wert County CERT

Safety demonstrations by the Van Wert Fire Department

Healthy Music Creations by Fisher Music Studio

CORS Head Start

Van Wert Health Department Mini-golf by Hickory Sticks Golf Club

Fitness Challenges and fun games by YMCA Camp Clay

“We were very impressed with our YMCA after-school program participants,” said YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison. “10-12 young go-getters volunteered to help run activities for Healthy Kids Day and they did an amazing job. They were organized, motivated, and interacted with the youth participants helping them learn and enjoy activities like 4-square, lightning, mini golf, and more.”

Walmart in Van Wert provided a generous donation which allowed the YMCA to purchase giveaway prizes for HKD participants. Prizes included sports equipment, swim goggles, miniature inflatable pools, kites, and two bicycle.

Morrison noted the YMCA is looking forward to hosting the event again next spring.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Morrison at kevin@vwymca.org, or 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.