Jr. Fair royalty applications available

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Junior Fair Coronation Committee has announced that applications are now available for 2023 Jr. Fair royalty.

King and queen candidates must be between 16-19 years of age as of January 1 of this year, and species/project royalty candidates must be between 13-19 years of age. King and queen winners will receive a $500 scholarship, with runners-up receiving $100.

Applications are online only and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. July 10. Interviews will take place on Sunday, August 13 and winners will be crowned during the celebration Sunday event on August 20.

King/queen and species/project applications can be accessed via the Van Wert County Junior Fair Facebook page.