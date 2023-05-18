Lee Roy Gribble

Lee Roy Gribble, 80, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Van Wert Health ER.

He was born August 31, 1942, in McDougal, Arkansas, to Barney and Eula (O’Guin) Gribble, who both preceded him in death.



Lee retired from General Motors and was a longtime member of the Grover Hill Lions Club/Welcome Park.



Lee moved his family from Corning, Arkansas, to Grover Hill in 1964. Lee enjoyed fishing, gardening and giving tomatoes to his neighbors and friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Surviving are his wife, Lolita (Butler) Gribble of Van Wert; daughters. Sherry (Doug) Miller of Paulding, and Tara (Jeff), Morefield of Van Wert; brother, Theodore “Al” (Gail) Gribble of Grover Hill; sister, Jeannie (Ishmael) Shelton of Oakwood; grandchildren, Shane (Lindsey) Miller of Bowling Green, Ciara Miller of Ocala, Florida, and Chase Kuhlman of Miller City; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Kaelynn and Coleson Miller, as well long-time friends Joe and Mary Cooper of Grover Hill.



In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his brothers, Talma, Dale and Melvin Gribble and sisters, Sylva Deckard, Leona Busbey, Eladis Hinchcliff and Emma Whittington.



A celebration of Lee’s life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Grover Lions Club/Welcome Park.



To share in Lee Roy’s online memorial, go to www.alspachgearhart.com.