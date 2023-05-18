Various hearings held in local court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert woman accused of assaulting a police officer was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Latricia Darst, 34, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony; resisting arrest and OVI, first degree misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license photo or identification, second degree misdemeanors. Judge Martin Burchfield set bond at $22,500 cash or commercial surety and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Darst was taken into custody April 17 after a disturbance at her home. An officer went to arrest Darst and she pushed him, then continued to resist arrest and punched the officer in the face. He was treated at the scene.

During Wednesday’s session, Judge Burchfield also sentenced five people for various crimes.

Amy Hart, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 30 days of electronic house arrest and 30 days jail at a later date for complicity of commission of an offense, a fifth degree felony. In addition, she must perform 200 hours of community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessments and treatment, drug court, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Thomas Medford, 42, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 90 days jail, three years of years community control, 30 days jail at a later date and 200 hours of community service for assault, a fourth degree felony. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessments and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Samantha Lacy, 31, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control and 30 days jail at a later date for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessments and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Sonny Grandstaff, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for 195 days already served, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was also sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 195 days for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Eric Seekings, 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days electronic house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date and 200 hours of community service for menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessments and treatment, drug court, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs. In addition, Seekings admitted to violating his community control by committing another offense. He was placed back on community control for five years from the original date of placement.

In addition to those hearings, three other defendants appeared in court.

Tristan Smith, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of endangering children, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. June 21.

Hayden Marsee, 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu of conviction by failing drug screens, assignments and reporting to probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was placed him back on intervention in lieu for two years along with the drug court program.

Nicholas Burgoon, 24, of Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was set for 9 a.m. June 21.

Tony Brown, 66, of Van Wert, was in court for a hearing on modification of bond. A no contact order was lifted and a pre-trial was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 21.