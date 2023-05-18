VWACB to perform patriotic concert

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s considered a kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday May 26th, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert. The concert is free to the public.

Music performed at the concert will include patriotic selections that are intended to reflect, revitalize and rekindle the pride that each of us have as citizens of the best country in the world, the United States of America.

Pictured is the VWACCB percussion section, William Hawkins, Charlie Price and Adam Long preparing for the upcoming concert. Photo submitted

The selections will include, America Of Thee I Sing, featuring vocalist Claire Keysor; Band of Brothers March; words and music by a U.S. survivor of one of the bloodiest battles of the Koren War, Frank G. Gross; Visions of Courage, God Bless America, and God bless the U.S.A.

Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium. Please listen to 99.7 WKSD/WERT 1220AM/104.3FM or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.

The band is directed by Richard Sherrick and has members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Coldwater, Ft. Wayne, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford.

The band will also provide music for the Ohio City American Legion Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29.