William Clinton Brothers Jr.

William Clinton Brothers Jr., 67, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 14, 2023, at his home in Glenmore.

He was born on June 3, 1955, in Mansfield, the son of William Clinton and Doloris (Farmer) Brothers, Sr., who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his son, Chris Brothers and his children Melany, Scott and Tyler; a daughter, Tonya Pelot and her children Malyssa, David and Nicole; four great-grandchildren, Henry Augreigh, Catalina and Able; a sister, Virginia Spence; a brother, Jim Powell, and William’s beloved dogs, Buddy, Peaches and Lola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Chelsea Frackler, and a son, William Brothers.

William had been a truck driver for Custom Assembly in Haviland for 19 years.

There will be no service at this time.

