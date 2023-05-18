World premiere date announced for locally shot movie

The Demons Within director Stephanie Hensley prepares to shoot a scene with Andre Gower. The finished product will premiere June 1 at Van-Del Drive-In Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

It doesn’t happen often, but a bit of Hollywood is coming to Van Wert County.

Van Wert County natives Cody and Taylor Hesseling of Hesseling Bros. Productions, in association with the Van-Del Drive-In in Middle Point have announced the June 1 world premiere of the movie “The Demons Within.”

This supernatural thriller was written by California native Roberta Griffin and directed by Stephanie Hensley. The film went into production in August, 2022 in various locations in Middle Point, with one location being the old Lincolnview East building.

The Demons Within tells the story of Isabelle “Izzy” Wagner, a young adult struggling with mental health issues while being ignored by her absent, career obsessed atheist parents. After supernatural forces take over her cell phone, a classic good vs. evil tale begins. The Wagner family must choose to accept the help of the church, or watch as Izzy descends deeper into the darkness.

The film was influenced by real life accounts of mental health patients that writer Roberta Griffin researched. The movie features many local and regional talent as well as recognizable figures from various decades of pop culture movies.

According to Cody Hessling, the movie was in the works for six years.

Tickets will be on sale the night of the premier at the Van-Del Drive-In box office and cast and crew will be on hand at their availability to meet with patrons, sign autographs, and take pictures.

For more information visit The Demons Within on Facebook and Instagram, or www.van-del.com or the Van-Del Drive-In Facebook page.