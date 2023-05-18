Youth tennis camp plans announced

VW independent sports

The Van Wert County Tennis Association will be hosting the Midwest Youth Team Tennis Camp this summer for any child (K-8th grade) interested in learning more about tennis. Each participant will get a t-shirt, tennis balls, and a racket for signing up. The cost this year is $45 per child for six sessions.

The dates will be June 14, 21, 28 and July 12, 19, 26 (last day “party” with games). In the event two weeks are missed, a make-up date has been scheduled for August 2.

Sign-ups for the camp will close on June 1. Those interested may register for the camp at www.midwestteamtennis.com.

Anyone with questions should contact Van Wert High School tennis coach Brandon Amstutz at 419.605.7764.

Along with the camp, a National Tennis Month Clinic for the USTA will be held at the tennis complex. The date for this will be May 24 and will be at the same time as the Midwest Youth Team Tennis Camp 5-6 p.m. for K-5th and 6-7 PM for 6th-8th graders.