Dettrow chosen for prestigous award

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert High School American history and American government teacher is one of just 50 people selected as a James Madison Fellow for 2023.

The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation of Alexandria, Virginia announced on Thursday that Jordan Dettrow was chosen in the 31st annual fellowship competition. James Madison Fellowships support the graduate study of American history by aspiring and experienced secondary school teachers of American history, American government, and civics.

Jordan Dettrow

Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged as “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” a James Madison Fellowship funds up to $24,000 of each Fellow’s course of study towards a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.

Dettrow and the other 49 James Madison Fellows were selected in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the nation’s island and trust territories. The fellowships are funded by income from a trust fund in the Treasury of the United States and from additional private gifts, corporate contributions, and foundation grants.

“I am very thankful to receive this recognition,” Dettrow said. “I could not have earned this award without the support of my family and colleagues. I’m excited for the opportunity to further my education, which will help me better serve students at Van Wert High School.”

Recipients are required to teach American history, American government, or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support. The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government, and thus to expose the nation’s secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.

Founded by an Act of Congress in 1986, the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation is an independent agency of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government. Additional information may be found at www.jamesmadison.gov.