Freedom Truck Meet returns next month

VW independent staff/submitted information

Cole Motors, a pickup truck sales & diesel repair shop CCS specializing in Custom Diesel engine swaps based in Berne, Indiana is hosting the 4th Annual Freedom Truck Meet, June 16-18. This annual event will be held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds in Van Wert, in partnership with the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.

They’ll “burnout” at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds June 16-18. Photo submitted

This weekend event, occurring Father’s Day weekend, is designed for truck enthusiasts, but boasts fun for the whole family. Activities include a show and shine competition, dirt drags, monster truck rides, burnout contests, Dyno, cruise route, live band and live DJ, on-site camping, power wheels racing, vendors, meet and greets and more. Food trucks will also be onsite.

Co-hosts for the event include industry influencers including Chelsey Marie with 12 Twenty Five, Wrench Workz, Cole Motors, Cory Wheat Customs, Dudes Fab Shop, Crude Diesel, Gabe Farrell, Lindsay Bercosky, Freed Diesel, and Truck Master Diesel.

This year, event organizers are dedicating the 2023 Freedom Truck Meet to Ryne Cooper, or as some fans may know him as, @Useless6.7. Sadly, Ryne passed away in 2022 after a battle with cancer. During the Freedom Truck Meet, there will be a special Show & Shine award to honor Cooper. At the conclusion of each annual event, a portion of the event proceeds are donated to Riley Children’s Foundation.