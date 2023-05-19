Lancers, Knights win sectional titles

VW independent sports

It was a struggle for Lincolnview and Crestview in their respective sectional baseball championship games on Thursday, but both recorded exciting wins to advance to next week’s district semifinals.

Lincolnview 5 Fort Jennings 4

Dane Ebel’s walk-off RBI double scored Trey Evans and gave No. 1 seed Lincolnview a 5-4 sectional championship win over upset-minded Fort Jennings (No. 8 seed) on Thursday.

The Musketeers scored on an error in the second and carried a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, the Lincolnview plated three runs, including two on an RBI double by Evan Miller. Brandon Renner drove in a run in the sixth, but Fort Jennings answered with three runs in the seventh, tying the game 4-4.

Ebel and Chayse Overholt combined to strike out eight Fort Jennings batters.

The Lancers will face Delphos St. John’s (18-9) in the district semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Patrick Henry High School. The Blue Jays rallied for an eight inning 4-3 win over Miller City.

Crestview 2 Parkway 1

CONVOY — A walk off single by Isaac Kline in the eighth inning scored Hunter Jones and gave No. 2 seed Crestview a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Parkway in the Division IV sectional championship game on Thursday.

Crestview’s only other run came in the bottom of the first, when Bryson Penix singled home Jones with two outs in the inning. Parkway tied the game in the top of the sixth when Eddie Nichols scored on a bases loaded walk.

Carson Hunter pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up just three hits while striking out 11 and walking five. Preston Kreischer covered the remaining 2 1/3 innings and struck out three while holding the Panthers hitless.

The Knights (14-5) will play Marion Local in the district semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coldwater. The Flyers defeated Minster 3-2.