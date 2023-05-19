Lancers seeking new wrestling coach

Submitted information

Lincolnview High School is seeking a head varsity wrestling coach for the 2023-24 school year.

Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a pupil activity permit through the Ohio Department of Education along with all other required coaching credentials. Wrestling coaching experience is preferred.

Candidates may send a letter of interest and their resume (with references) to Athletic Director Greg Leeth at gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or Lincolnview High School, 15945 Middle Point Rd. Van Wert, Ohio, 45891 by May 31.