Lincolnview downs Crestview

No. 2 seed Lincolnview is regional bound again after defeating top-seeded Crestview 3-0 in Friday’s Division IV district championship softball game at Elida. Taylor Post held the Lady Knights to just three hits, and Lainey Spear’s two-run home run in the third proved to be the clincher. Lincolnview (19-8) will face No. 3 Hopewell-Loudon in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Gibsonburg. Crestview’s season came to an end at 21-6. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent