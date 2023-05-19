Rays of Hope Camp set for late June

Submitted information

CHP Home Care & Hospice will conduct its Rays of Hope Camp for kids dealing with grief and loss from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27-29 at YMCA Camp Clay, 9196 Liberty-Union Rd., Van Wert.

The camp is for children and youth (ages 6-17), who are dealing with grief issues related to the loss of someone with whom they were close. Campers will be separated in age-appropriate groups and the teen group will have an extended day until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

CHP’s Rays of Hope Camp will be held June 27-29 at Camp Clay. Photo submitted

Camp events help participants gain support and have a better understanding of the grief process. Activities are designed for children to connect with others their age with similar experiences, find safe and creative ways to voice thoughts and feelings, nurture memories, build confidence and self-worth, play, laugh, cry, and feel a sense of normalcy.

Rays of Hope is led by CHP Hospice staff and volunteers who are trained to help with children’s loss issues. The camp is free with lunch and snacks provided, but participants must pre-register online at comhealthpro.org/bereavement-support.

For more information, call 419.238.9223, ext. 1117.