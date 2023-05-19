Rossford ends Van Wert’s baseball season

VW independent sports

ROSSFORD — Van Wert’s baseball season came to a heartbreaking end, with a two out, 5-4 walk off loss to Rossford in the Division II sectional finals on Friday.

The Bulldogs (13-10) led 2-0 after the first inning, but Van Wert tied the game when AJ Proffitt and Kaden Shaffer scored on a passed ball in the third. Rossford plated a run in the bottom of the third, but the Cougars took a 4-3 lead when Sam Houg and TJ Stoller scored on back-to-back Bulldog errors in the top of the sixth. Rossford then tied the game 4-4 with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

Conner Loughrie had two of Van Wert’s six hits. Stoller pitched a complete game and allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

The Cougars ended the season 10-12.