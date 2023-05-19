Van Wert Forward announces downtown adjustments

This new map shows the latest traffic and pedestrian changes taking place in downtown Van Wert, as part of the ongoing Van Wert Forward project. Note: Those using mobile devices should zoom in for best results. Image submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Forward has announced changes to downtown motorist and pedestrian traffic, effective today (May 19). The changes include adjustments to drive and turn lanes, modifications to sidewalk and crosswalk access, and temporary restrictions to on-street parking focused on the intersection of Washington St. and W. Main St.

The transition restores access to the northeast corner of the Washington and Main St intersection, allowing pedestrians to use the northern and eastern crosswalks. They will also have an opportunity to observe the newly completed sidewalk, landscaping and facade of the Oddfellows Lodge building.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians and business patrons, temporary closures of the sidewalk and crosswalk access on the southwest corner of the intersection are in place. Additionally, the removal of slanted parking spaces on the south sidewalk of W. Washington St. is planned.

Motorists are advised to anticipate traffic updates within the intersection, including the closure of turn lanes. Despite these adjustments, all turn movements will remain accessible, ensuring continued convenience for drivers.

“The reopening of the northeast cluster represents a significant milestone in our Phase One plan,” stated Hall Block, Executive Director of Van Wert Forward. “I believe everyone in the community can take pride in this transition as it showcases the revitalization efforts. The new landscaping and restored facade of the Oddfellows Lodge building is a remarkable representation of our overarching goal.”

“The day the fencing and orange cones are removed will be a welcome one,” he added. “Until then, I assure everyone that the disruptions are a temporary barrier leading to something worthwhile.”

Van Wert Forward’s vision is to transform the quality of place in the community by planning, developing and sustaining downtown Van Wert’s commercial and residential environment.