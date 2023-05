VW school board reschedules meetings

Submitted information

The regular monthly meetings of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education for May and June have been rescheduled.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, has been moved to Wednesday, May 31. The June meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, has been moved to Thursday, June 29.

Both meetings will be held at 5 p.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Lecture Hall.