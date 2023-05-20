Cordella M. Hartman

Cordella M. Hartman, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born October 17, 1932, in Van Wert, a daughter of Glenn Allen and Anna Marie (Disbennett) Seekings, both of whom are deceased.

She is survived by her daughters and sons, Brenda Kimmey, Cheryl (Robert) Campbell, Kevann (Mark Wells) Ashbaugh, Keith Allen (Debra) Hartman, and Daniel Joe Hartman. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Chris (Ashley) Day, Jeremy Day, Annette Day, Lucas Smith, Shawn (Tim) Kuba, Abby Ashbaugh, Sarah Hartman, Seth (Ellie) Zuber, Shana Zuber and Jerrod (Amie) Hartman, along with some step-grandchildren. There are many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Zack Hartman; brothers, Jim Allen, Glenn Allen Jr, Louie Allen, Donald Seekings and sisters, Susie Courtney, Gladys Caudill, and Esther Hartman.

She had retired as a home health aide from Interim Health Care in Lima.

There will be a private viewing and service at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.