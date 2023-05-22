Lincolnview seniors receive diplomas

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

73 Lincolnview High School seniors are now Lincolnview graduates after taking part in the school’s 63rd commencement service held in the high school gymnasium on Sunday.

Valedictorian Emma Hatcher was one of the speakers during the ceremony, and she said the Class of 2023 went through some of the most memorable times in school history.

Class valedictorian Emma Hatcher speaks to the Class of 2023. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Our high school experience was tainted with lockdowns, quarantines, and masks, and the cancelation of many events,” she said. “But through it all we never backed down. Though the world stopped, we continued to learn, grow and develop into who we are today.”

She also noted the class’s exceptional academic and athletic accomplishments during four years of high school and paid tribute to everyone who helped make the Class of 2023 a very successful one.

“We had the good fortune to have excellent teachers, coaches and staff beside us to challenge us and encourage us to be the best we could be,” Hatcher said. “We’ve also been blessed with parents, family members and friends who have supported us along the way.”

Salutatorian Morgan Anspach and Class President Cody Kittle also delivered remarks during the ceremony, along with Superintendent Jeff Snyder and Principal Brad Mendenhall, who said the graduating class collectively earned approximately $210,000 in college scholarships and was one of the highest ranking classes in terms of academics.

Of the 73 seniors, 27 were members of the Lincolnview Honor Society or National Technical Honor Society. Four seniors – Hatcher, Anspach, Cheyenne Pohlman and Annie Renner earned honors diplomas.

In addition to Kittle serving as class president, Hatcher was class secretary and Anspach class treasurer. Preston Bugh was the class vice-president and Leigha Shatzer was the reporter.

The class motto was “You don’t always need to understand your journey in life, you just need to trust that you’re going in the right direction.” The class color was the Allium and the class color was glaucous.